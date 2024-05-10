Menu
EFCC arrests 133 suspected internet fraudsters in Ilorin, Calabar, Ede

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 10, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested 132 suspected internet fraudsters at different locations in Kwara, Cross River and Osun States.

Its Spokesman, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, 64 suspected cybercriminals were arrested in Ede, Osun State, following actionable intelligence on their suspicious fraudulent activities in their environs.

”Items recovered from them included 18 exotic vehicles, 18 laptops, 112 mobile phones, three Play Station games, five motorcycles and other incriminating documents.

In the same vein, 25 suspects were also arrested during two separate sting operations at various locations in Ilorin, Kwara State.

“This was sequel to credible intelligence about the activities of some suspected internet fraudsters operating within the state.

“Items recovered from the suspects included six exotic cars, different brands of phones and laptops.”

According to him, the suspects will be arraigned upon conclusion of ongoing investigations.

He said that 44 suspected fraudsters were also arrested on Thursday at Satellite town, Tinapa junction and parliamentary extension areas of Calabar in Cross River State.

Items recovered from them included six exotic cars, 16 laptops and 38 mobile phones.

He said that all the suspects would be charged to court after completion of investigation.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
