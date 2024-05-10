“Defence HQTR Reports 135 Terrorists Eliminated, 182 Apprehended, and 140 Victims Rescued in Weekly Operations”

In a recent statement, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, disclosed the outcomes of ground and air operations conducted by troops across Nigeria in the past week. A total of 135 terrorists were eliminated, 182 were apprehended, and 140 kidnap victims were rescued during these operations.

### Details:

Buba revealed that troops recovered 97 assorted weapons and 3,117 assorted ammunition during the week. These included rifles, grenades, pistols, and explosives. Notable recoveries also comprised vehicles, motorcycles, mobile phones, and a significant sum of money.

In the North East region, troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralized 47 terrorists, arrested 53 suspects, and rescued 40 hostages. Additionally, an air interdiction on May 3 targeted terrorists assembling in Mandara Mountain, resulting in several casualties and logistical destruction.

The North Central operations by Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke led to the neutralization of 29 insurgents, arrest of 58 extremists, and rescue of 42 hostages. Similarly, the North West operations under Operation Hadarin Daji resulted in the neutralization of 36 terrorists, arrest of 25, and rescue of 45 hostages.

Operation Whirl Punch neutralized nine terrorists, arrested 21 suspects, and rescued 30 kidnapped victims. Preemptive air strikes were conducted in Niger’s Shiroro Local Government Area, eliminating several terrorists and destroying their equipment.

In the South-South, Operation Delta Safe dismantled 40 illegal refining sites and recovered stolen crude oil and illegally refined AGO. Numerous suspects were apprehended and weapons recovered during these operations.

Lastly, in the South East and Southwest, operations led to the neutralization and arrest of violent extremists, rescue of hostages, and recovery of weapons.

### Conclusion:

These operations signify the Armed Forces’ continued commitment to combating terrorism, insurgency, and criminal activities across Nigeria’s regions.

