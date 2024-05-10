Menu
Search
Subscribe
Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

“Defence HQTR Reports 135 Terrorists Eliminated, 182 Apprehended, and 140 Victims Rescued in Weekly Operations”

By: The Editor

Date:

In a recent statement, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, disclosed the outcomes of ground and air operations conducted by troops across Nigeria in the past week. A total of 135 terrorists were eliminated, 182 were apprehended, and 140 kidnap victims were rescued during these operations.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

### Details:
Buba revealed that troops recovered 97 assorted weapons and 3,117 assorted ammunition during the week. These included rifles, grenades, pistols, and explosives. Notable recoveries also comprised vehicles, motorcycles, mobile phones, and a significant sum of money.

In the North East region, troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralized 47 terrorists, arrested 53 suspects, and rescued 40 hostages. Additionally, an air interdiction on May 3 targeted terrorists assembling in Mandara Mountain, resulting in several casualties and logistical destruction.

The North Central operations by Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke led to the neutralization of 29 insurgents, arrest of 58 extremists, and rescue of 42 hostages. Similarly, the North West operations under Operation Hadarin Daji resulted in the neutralization of 36 terrorists, arrest of 25, and rescue of 45 hostages.

Operation Whirl Punch neutralized nine terrorists, arrested 21 suspects, and rescued 30 kidnapped victims. Preemptive air strikes were conducted in Niger’s Shiroro Local Government Area, eliminating several terrorists and destroying their equipment.

In the South-South, Operation Delta Safe dismantled 40 illegal refining sites and recovered stolen crude oil and illegally refined AGO. Numerous suspects were apprehended and weapons recovered during these operations.

Lastly, in the South East and Southwest, operations led to the neutralization and arrest of violent extremists, rescue of hostages, and recovery of weapons.

### Conclusion:
These operations signify the Armed Forces’ continued commitment to combating terrorism, insurgency, and criminal activities across Nigeria’s regions.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Kylian Mbappe Announces Departure from PSG, Confirms End of Season Exit
Next article
“Malian National Dialogue Recommends Military Stay in Power for Years, Backs Junta Chief for Presidency”
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Thrills, joys and surprises of selling, by Azu Ishiekwene

Naija247news Naija247news -
THERE are probably more books on how to sell...

UNIMED Deputy Vice Chancellor loses position over false allegations

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Prof. Adolphus Loto, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor,...

EFCC Warns Foreign Missions Against Demanding Foreign Currency in Nigeria

Naija247news Naija247news -
As the Nigerian currency faces instability, the Economic and...

LASEMA recovers body of drainage worker trapped in underground tunnel

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Emergency Management Authority(LASEMA),...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Thrills, joys and surprises of selling, by Azu Ishiekwene

Opinion 0
THERE are probably more books on how to sell...

UNIMED Deputy Vice Chancellor loses position over false allegations

Education 0
May 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Prof. Adolphus Loto, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor,...

EFCC Warns Foreign Missions Against Demanding Foreign Currency in Nigeria

Top Stories 0
As the Nigerian currency faces instability, the Economic and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Thrills, joys and surprises of selling, by Azu Ishiekwene

Naija247news - 0