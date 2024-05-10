Menu
Davido Hints at Retirement from Music Industry After Next Album Release

By: The Editor

Date:

In a recent statement, Nigerian music sensation Davido, born David Adeleke, suggested that his forthcoming album might be his last, hinting at a potential retirement from the music industry. This revelation comes amidst ongoing online feuds and controversies, particularly with fellow musician Wizkid, which Davido believes are attempts to force him out of the music scene.

Davido took to his social media platform to express his frustration, stating, “Y’all niggas want me out the game that bad? Oya after next album I no do again. So una fit get peace.” The singer’s remarks reflect his growing discontent with the pressures and challenges he faces within the industry, exacerbated by recent manipulated media coverage aimed at tarnishing his image.

Despite the turmoil, Davido remains focused on his upcoming projects. He recently released the music video for “Kante,” featuring Fave, a track from his acclaimed “Timeless” album. However, Davido also hinted that this release would signify the conclusion of the “Timeless” era, suggesting a potential transition in his musical career.

