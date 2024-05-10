Davido has reportedly fired his longtime lawyer and friend

May 10, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has reportedly sacked his longtime friend and lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, better known as Prince II.

According to LIB, DMW boss terminated Bobo’s services, who also used to be his co-manager.

However, the reason for the sack was not specified.

It was gathered that the relationship between Davido and Bobo began at their secondary school, where the lawyer used to be his senior.

Interestingly, Davido’s logistic manager, Israel DMW, seemed to be celebrating the firing as he took to his Instagram page on Friday to dance, laugh, and hail his boss.

Isreal DMW has taken to his Instagram page to share a video jubilating and dancing happily.

He further shared Davido’s photo on his story with the caption, “Clear road sir”.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...