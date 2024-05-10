Menu
North East

Court Reaffirms Arrest Order for Ex-Governor Yahaya Bello

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

A Federal High Court in Abuja has reiterated its order issued on April 17 for the arrest and appearance of former Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello. Justice Emeka Nwite, in a ruling delivered on Friday, May 10, emphasized that the court’s directive remains valid and binding.

Justice Nwite, addressing Bello’s persistent absence from court proceedings and the alleged hindrance of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in executing the arrest warrant, condemned Bello’s conduct as disrespectful towards the court.

The ruling further stipulated that Bello’s participation in court proceedings is imperative before the court considers any applications filed on his behalf. Bello is facing a 19-count money laundering charge brought against him by the EFCC.

Additionally, the judge dismissed the plea made by Bello’s legal counsel, Abdulwahab Muhammed (SAN), to suspend further proceedings pending the outcome of an appeal lodged by the EFCC in a contempt case before the High Court of Kogi state, situated in Lokoja.

The court’s decision underscores the principle of accountability and underscores the importance of upholding the rule of law in legal proceedings. Further details on the case are expected to be provided shortly.

