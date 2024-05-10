Chinese Investors Invests $200 Million in Nigeria’s Nasarawa State’s Lithium Processing Plant

President Bola Tinubu cautioned investors in lithium mining against leaving communities in ruins while exploring Nigeria’s high-grade minerals, emphasizing the importance of environmental protection and corporate social responsibility.

In a meeting with Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State and Chinese executives from Avatar New Energy Materials Company Limited and Canmax Technologies, Tinubu lauded the inauguration of Nigeria’s largest lithium processing plant in Lafia, Nasarawa State. He underscored the significance of responsible mining practices and community engagement as integral components of their operations.

Tinubu highlighted Nigeria’s potential as a key market for solar technologies and encouraged the production of solar panels and batteries within the country. He emphasized the availability of skilled labor, vibrant youth population, and conducive economic environment as conducive factors for investment.

Governor Sule expressed gratitude for Tinubu’s support toward solid mineral development and highlighted the economic potential of the lithium mining industry in Nasarawa State. Meanwhile, Minister of Solid Minerals, Mr. Dele Alake, outlined proactive measures to address environmental risks and enhance local value across the mining value chain.

The Chinese executives affirmed their commitment to adhering to mining regulations and fulfilling corporate social responsibilities, underscoring the significance of their investments in Nigeria’s economic growth and development.

