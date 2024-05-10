Chad’s Interim President Deby Declared Winner of Presidential Election

Chad’s interim President, Mahamat Idriss Deby, has emerged victorious in the May 6 presidential election, securing over 61% of the votes, according to provisional results announced by the state election body on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Deby’s victory was declared amidst challenges from his main challenger, Prime Minister Succes Masra, who had earlier claimed victory in a live broadcast on Facebook, urging his supporters to resist what he perceived as an attempt to manipulate the outcome of the election.

Amidst allegations of rigging by some opposition parties, tensions escalated, prompting a significant deployment of security forces at major intersections in the capital city, N’Djamena, ahead of the results announcement.

Ahmed Bartichet, the chief of the National Election Management Agency, disclosed that Deby garnered 61.3% of the vote, surpassing the 50% threshold required to avoid a run-off election. Masra, on the other hand, secured 18.53% of the vote.

In his address, Masra called for calm and peaceful mobilization among his supporters, emphasizing the need for change and urging them to resist any attempts to undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

As Chad awaits the official confirmation of the election results and grapples with heightened political tensions, the aftermath of the presidential election is poised to shape the country’s future political landscape.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...