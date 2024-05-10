Chadian Soldiers Deploy Across Capital Amid Presidential Election Celebration

Chadian soldiers flooded the streets of the capital on Friday following jubilant celebrations marking the presidential election victory of junta leader General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Even before official results confirmed Deby’s win with over 61 percent of the vote, the presidential guard had positioned armored vehicles at key intersections and roads, signaling heightened security measures.

Reporters from AFP noted a significant increase in troop presence compared to previous elections, with soldiers patrolling various districts of the capital in large numbers.

Prior to the announcement of official results on Thursday, Prime Minister Succes Masra had declared himself the victor of the election, warning of potential rigging by Deby’s camp.

Masra, formerly an opposition leader appointed as prime minister in January, called on Chadians to mobilize peacefully to contest the outcome.

However, the electoral commission reported Masra’s share of the vote at only 18.53 percent, affirming Deby’s victory.

Deby, aged 40, assumed the role of transitional president three years ago following the death of his father, former president Idriss Deby Itno, who was killed by rebels.

While no significant increase in security was observed around Masra’s Transformers’ party headquarters, the presence of heavily armed presidential guard members and armored vehicles was notable on main roads.

Despite the tense atmosphere, the capital remained relatively calm as residents prepared for Friday’s Muslim prayers, continuing their daily activities uninterrupted.

Celebrations erupted near the presidential palace, with Deby’s supporters expressing their joy through chants, songs, and gunfire. However, the festivities resulted in injuries to at least two teenagers from falling bullets.

As Chadian soldiers maintained a visible presence across the capital, the aftermath of the election victory unfolded against a backdrop of heightened security and political tension.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...