Bishop Matthew Kukah Highlights Urgent Need for Youth Education to Curb Rising Banditry in Nigeria

During a lecture at the 42nd Actualization conference of Rotary International, District 9110 in Abeokuta, Ogun State, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, delivered a compelling message on the pressing issue of banditry in Nigeria. He stressed that unless the government prioritizes the education of Nigerian youths, the scourge of banditry will continue to escalate across the nation.

Kukah underscored the critical role of education in addressing the root causes of insecurity, citing the dire consequences of neglecting the younger generation’s educational needs. He expressed deep concern over the millions of children currently without access to proper education, warning that the situation will only worsen if immediate action is not taken.

The bishop urged philanthropists, religious organizations, and humanitarian groups to redirect their efforts towards combating illiteracy, emphasizing that education serves as a fundamental pillar of national security. He called for a collective commitment to providing educational opportunities for all Nigerian children, regardless of their socio-economic background.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo echoed Kukah’s sentiments, urging the Rotary club to prioritize service to humanity above all else. He emphasized the importance of rekindling the spirit of compassion and empathy towards the less privileged members of society, calling on participants to leverage the conference as a platform for effecting positive change.

In the face of escalating insecurity and displacement caused by banditry and terrorism, stakeholders across Nigeria are increasingly vocal in their calls for decisive action from the government. The urgent need to address the root causes of insecurity, including poverty, lack of education, and social marginalization, remains a top priority for national leaders and humanitarian organizations alike.

