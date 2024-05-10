AfDB President Advocates Media Transformation for Positive African Narrative

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10, 2024 — Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group, urged a profound shift in media portrayal of Africa during his keynote speech at the All Africa’s Media Summit in Nairobi. Addressing nearly 300 attendees from across the continent, Adesina emphasized the pivotal role of the media in shaping perceptions and driving inclusivity.

Despite Africa’s remarkable progress, Adesina lamented the prevalence of negative stereotypes in media coverage, calling for a more balanced narrative that reflects the continent’s economic dynamism and resilience. He cited Africa’s surpassing of the global growth average in 2023 and the presence of 11 African nations among the world’s fastest-growing economies as evidence of its potential.

Highlighting the impact of digital technology on media, Adesina underscored the need for accurate reporting in an era where misinformation proliferates. He proposed strategic collaborations among regional financial institutions to support the development of a globally respected African media.

Adesina stressed the importance of celebrating Africa’s successes and dispelling outdated stereotypes to foster a more accurate global perception. He reaffirmed the African Development Bank’s commitment to initiatives promoting a progressive portrayal of Africa, citing recent financial successes as testament to the continent’s capabilities.

In a subsequent discussion, Adesina emphasized the urgency of addressing energy poverty in Africa, emphasizing the necessity of electricity for industrialization and economic development.

