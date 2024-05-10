Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

AfDB President Advocates Media Transformation for Positive African Narrative

By: Naija247news

Date:

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10, 2024 — Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group, urged a profound shift in media portrayal of Africa during his keynote speech at the All Africa’s Media Summit in Nairobi. Addressing nearly 300 attendees from across the continent, Adesina emphasized the pivotal role of the media in shaping perceptions and driving inclusivity.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Despite Africa’s remarkable progress, Adesina lamented the prevalence of negative stereotypes in media coverage, calling for a more balanced narrative that reflects the continent’s economic dynamism and resilience. He cited Africa’s surpassing of the global growth average in 2023 and the presence of 11 African nations among the world’s fastest-growing economies as evidence of its potential.

Highlighting the impact of digital technology on media, Adesina underscored the need for accurate reporting in an era where misinformation proliferates. He proposed strategic collaborations among regional financial institutions to support the development of a globally respected African media.

Adesina stressed the importance of celebrating Africa’s successes and dispelling outdated stereotypes to foster a more accurate global perception. He reaffirmed the African Development Bank’s commitment to initiatives promoting a progressive portrayal of Africa, citing recent financial successes as testament to the continent’s capabilities.

In a subsequent discussion, Adesina emphasized the urgency of addressing energy poverty in Africa, emphasizing the necessity of electricity for industrialization and economic development.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Prince Harry and Meghan are in Nigeria to champion the Invictus Games and highlight mental health
Next article
Hon. Isa Dogonyaro, Lawmaker Representing Babura/Garki Federal Constituency, Passes Away
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Court Reaffirms Arrest Order for Ex-Governor Yahaya Bello

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
A Federal High Court in Abuja has reiterated its...

JAMB 2024: Deeper Life High School Celebrates 174 Students’ Outstanding Performance in UTME

The Editor The Editor -
The management of Deeper Life High School has taken...

Chad’s Interim President Deby Declared Winner of Presidential Election

Naija247news Naija247news -
Chad's interim President, Mahamat Idriss Deby, has emerged victorious...

Chadian Soldiers Deploy Across Capital Amid Presidential Election Celebration

The Editor The Editor -
Chadian soldiers flooded the streets of the capital on...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Court Reaffirms Arrest Order for Ex-Governor Yahaya Bello

North East 0
A Federal High Court in Abuja has reiterated its...

JAMB 2024: Deeper Life High School Celebrates 174 Students’ Outstanding Performance in UTME

JAMB 0
The management of Deeper Life High School has taken...

Chad’s Interim President Deby Declared Winner of Presidential Election

Geopolitics 0
Chad's interim President, Mahamat Idriss Deby, has emerged victorious...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Court Reaffirms Arrest Order for Ex-Governor Yahaya Bello

Idowu Peters - 0