Lifestyle News

Actress Eniola Badmus Appointed as SA To Speaker Of The House Of Rep

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 10, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Actress Eniola Badmus has been appointed as a Special Assistant to the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

According to reports by Wahala Network, Eniola Badmus was appointed by Tajudeen Abbas as his Special Assistant for Social Events and Public Hearings.

Clips from the swearing-in and when Eniola Badmus was given her appointment letter emerged online and went viral on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Nigerians believed that the supposed appointment is based on Eniola Badmus’ love for the party and that the ‘created’ appointment is not worthy of being an office. (www.naija247news.com).

Man arrested for raping 14-year-old female hawker in Ogun
Davido has reportedly fired his longtime lawyer and friend
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

