“10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) Celebrates Cultural Day Ahead of Star-Studded Award Night”

The 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) commenced its festivities on Friday with the Cultural Day event, heralding the official commencement of activities leading up to the Award Night scheduled for Saturday.

Attendees graced the occasion, adorning the venue with their splendid traditional attire, blending African heritage with the glitz of the film awards in a mesmerizing display.

Tonight, the spotlight shines on celebrities such as the Akpofures (Neo and Venita), Nollywood luminary Iyabo Ojo, media personality Symply Tacha, Kunle Remi, OAP Dotun, and others.

The Award Night will feature the return of IK Osakioduwa as host and captivating live performances by talented music artists.

The 10th AMVCA will witness winners emerge from 25 categories, comprising 16 non-voting and nine audience voting categories, alongside recipients of two prestigious recognition awards – Lifetime Achievement and Trailblazer Awards.

A standout nomination this year is ‘Breath of Life’, nominated across 10 categories, including Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Writing in Movie by BB Sasore, Best Costume Design, Best Cinematography, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Sound Design, Best Art Direction, and Best Movie.

