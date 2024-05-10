Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nollywood

“10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) Celebrates Cultural Day Ahead of Star-Studded Award Night”

By: The Editor

Date:

The 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) commenced its festivities on Friday with the Cultural Day event, heralding the official commencement of activities leading up to the Award Night scheduled for Saturday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Attendees graced the occasion, adorning the venue with their splendid traditional attire, blending African heritage with the glitz of the film awards in a mesmerizing display.

Tonight, the spotlight shines on celebrities such as the Akpofures (Neo and Venita), Nollywood luminary Iyabo Ojo, media personality Symply Tacha, Kunle Remi, OAP Dotun, and others.

The Award Night will feature the return of IK Osakioduwa as host and captivating live performances by talented music artists.

The 10th AMVCA will witness winners emerge from 25 categories, comprising 16 non-voting and nine audience voting categories, alongside recipients of two prestigious recognition awards – Lifetime Achievement and Trailblazer Awards.

A standout nomination this year is ‘Breath of Life’, nominated across 10 categories, including Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Writing in Movie by BB Sasore, Best Costume Design, Best Cinematography, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Sound Design, Best Art Direction, and Best Movie.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
“Melania Trump Announces Barron, 18, Withdraws as GOP Delegate'”
Next article
Davido Hints at Retirement from Music Industry After Next Album Release
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Thrills, joys and surprises of selling, by Azu Ishiekwene

Naija247news Naija247news -
THERE are probably more books on how to sell...

UNIMED Deputy Vice Chancellor loses position over false allegations

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Prof. Adolphus Loto, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor,...

EFCC Warns Foreign Missions Against Demanding Foreign Currency in Nigeria

Naija247news Naija247news -
As the Nigerian currency faces instability, the Economic and...

LASEMA recovers body of drainage worker trapped in underground tunnel

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Emergency Management Authority(LASEMA),...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Thrills, joys and surprises of selling, by Azu Ishiekwene

Opinion 0
THERE are probably more books on how to sell...

UNIMED Deputy Vice Chancellor loses position over false allegations

Education 0
May 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Prof. Adolphus Loto, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor,...

EFCC Warns Foreign Missions Against Demanding Foreign Currency in Nigeria

Top Stories 0
As the Nigerian currency faces instability, the Economic and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Thrills, joys and surprises of selling, by Azu Ishiekwene

Naija247news - 0