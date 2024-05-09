Menu
Why we proposed N615k as minimum wage, by NLC boss Ajaero

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

NLC President Proposes N615,000 Minimum Wage Due to Economic Realities

During a visit to The Nation headquarters in Lagos, Joe Ajaero, the national president of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), clarified the rationale behind proposing a minimum wage of N615,000 to the federal government. Ajaero emphasized that the prevailing economic challenges in the country were the driving force behind this proposal.

Addressing misconceptions surrounding the proposed amount, Ajaero highlighted the NLC’s intent to improve the lives of workers. He explained that the figure was carefully determined considering various factors such as food, medical expenses, education, and other essential utilities. Notably, the proposal did not include provisions for communication or offerings.

Ajaero underscored the impact of subsidy removal on the cost of living, suggesting that if subsidies were retained, a lower minimum wage might have sufficed. Despite the criticism and misunderstanding, the NLC believes that transparent communication about their proposal is crucial for public understanding.

