South South

Victor Oko Jumbo Emerges as New Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

In a recent session held in Port Harcourt, Hon. Victor Oko Jumbo, the representative of Bonny Local Government Area State Constituency, has been elected as the new speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly. Jumbo’s ascent to the speakership follows the resignation of Rt. Hon. Edion Ehie, who now serves as the Chief of Staff to the state government.

The emergence of Jumbo comes amidst a backdrop of political tension, with calls for the impeachment of Governor Siminalayi Fubara by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and local government chairmen in the state. The APC cites the governor’s alleged disregard for a peace agreement brokered by President Bola Tinubu between Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, as well as his recent declaration of lawmakers’ seats as vacant.

Governor Fubara’s assertion that the APC lawmakers are nonexistent in the eyes of the law has sparked criticism from opposition leaders. Chief Tony Okocha, the caretaker committee chairman of the Rivers State APC, denounced the governor’s statement as an attempt to rewrite the constitution, emphasizing the principles of separation of powers and checks and balances.

As tensions escalate, the political landscape in Rivers State remains fraught with challenges, with opposing factions standing firm in their positions amidst accusations of autocratic tendencies and constitutional breaches.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

