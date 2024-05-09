Menu
Digital Economy

Tinubu Government Rejects Telecom Tariff Increase Demands

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

The Federal Government has rejected Mobile Network Operators’ (MNO) push for a hike in telecommunications tariffs. Speaking at the presentation of the GSMA-Nigeria Digital Economy Report and Preview/Round Table in Abuja, Minister of Communications, Innovations, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, emphasized that tariff increments are not the sole solution to the telecom industry’s challenges.

Acknowledging sector hurdles, Tijani pledged gradual solutions. He urged the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics to rebase the economy, aiming for a 22 percent digital economy contribution to GDP. The minister highlighted government efforts to enhance infrastructure, tackle taxation, improve service quality, and expand broadband access.

Meanwhile, MNOs, represented by industry leaders like MTN Nigeria’s Karl Toriola and Globacom’s Bella Disu, insisted on tariff adjustments due to economic realities. They warned against neglecting market indicators and underscored the necessity of investment-friendly policies.

The GSMA report forecasts 15 million new internet users by 2028, recommending policy reforms to optimize Nigeria’s telecom sector and boost digital inclusion.

Nigerians ridicule Kogi Governor Ododo for listing cabinet appointments and meetings as achievements.
Nigerian Army Hands Over Rescued Chibok Girl and Children to Borno State Government
