Stock market closes flat amidst weight shedding in 19 stocks

May 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday closed flat amidst weight shedding in 19 stocks as the All Share Index stood at 98,223.97, falling short by non- significant 4.53 points from the previous close of 98,228.50 points.

The Market Capitalisation closed at N55.552 trillion, down by 3 billion when compared with N55,555 it closed previously on Tuesday.

An aggregate of 319 million units of shares were traded in 8,121 deals, valued at N9 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 14 equities emerged as gainers against 19 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Okomu Oil led other price gainers with 9.98% growth, closing at N255.70 from the previous close N232.50.

Tantalizer and CUTIX among other gainers also grew their share prices by 8.33% and 5.26% respectively.

Percentage Losers

PZ led other price decliners as it sheds 10.00% of its share price to close at N34.20 from the previous close of N38.00.

International Breweries, MCNICHOLS and Sterling Bank among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.89%, 9.73% and 9.59% respectively.

Volume Drivers

UBA traded about 80 million units of its shares in 689 deals, valued at N2 billion.

TRANSCORP traded about 38.6 million units of its shares in 712 deals, valued at N472 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 34 million units of its shares in 712 deals, valued at N594 million.(www.naija247news.com).

