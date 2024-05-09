Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market closes flat amidst weight shedding in 19 stocks

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 9, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday closed flat amidst weight shedding in 19 stocks as the All Share Index stood at 98,223.97, falling short by non- significant 4.53 points from the previous close of 98,228.50 points.

The Market Capitalisation closed at N55.552 trillion, down by 3 billion when compared with N55,555 it closed previously on Tuesday.

An aggregate of 319 million units of shares were traded in 8,121 deals, valued at N9 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 14 equities emerged as gainers against 19 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Okomu Oil led other price gainers with 9.98% growth, closing at N255.70 from the previous close N232.50.

Tantalizer and CUTIX among other gainers also grew their share prices by 8.33% and 5.26% respectively.

Percentage Losers

PZ led other price decliners as it sheds 10.00% of its share price to close at N34.20 from the previous close of N38.00.

International Breweries, MCNICHOLS and Sterling Bank among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.89%, 9.73% and 9.59% respectively.

Volume Drivers

UBA traded about 80 million units of its shares in 689 deals, valued at N2 billion.

TRANSCORP traded about 38.6 million units of its shares in 712 deals, valued at N472 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 34 million units of its shares in 712 deals, valued at N594 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Catholic Bishops Warn Against Risks of Artificial Intelligence, Advocate Ethical Use
Next article
CAC inaugurates Centre for registration of PoS operators
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Bandits Kill NSCDC Commander In Benue

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen suspected to be bandits were...

Okomu Oil threatens to shut down operations over attacks by militants

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The management of Okomu Oil Palm...

CAC inaugurates Centre for registration of PoS operators

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), has...

Catholic Bishops Warn Against Risks of Artificial Intelligence, Advocate Ethical Use

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Amidst growing advancements in technology, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bandits Kill NSCDC Commander In Benue

Security News 0
May 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen suspected to be bandits were...

Okomu Oil threatens to shut down operations over attacks by militants

Business News 0
May 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The management of Okomu Oil Palm...

CAC inaugurates Centre for registration of PoS operators

Business News 0
May 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Bandits Kill NSCDC Commander In Benue

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0