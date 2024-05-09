Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Advocates Local Manufacturing Support During Visit to Chevron Nigeria

During a visit to the headquarters of Chevron Nigeria Limited on Wednesday, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, underscored the importance of Chevron’s support for local manufacturers producing made-in-Nigeria goods.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The visit, led by the Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), aimed to foster collaboration and address key issues within the oil and gas sector.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan emphasized the necessity of investing in Nigeria’s petrochemical sector, particularly in polypropylene production, drawing parallels with Saudi Arabia’s success in this area.

Furthermore, she urged Chevron to promote the manufacturing of products and services within Nigeria, in addition to enhancing human capacity development.

In response, Chevron highlighted that the viability of polypropylene production hinges on the availability of affordable gas, a factor not currently advantageous for Nigeria’s economy of scale, despite the country’s abundant gas resources.

Engr. Komolafe stressed the significance of effective regulation and stakeholder engagement in propelling the sector’s advancement.

The visit underscores the commitment of the NUPRC and the National Assembly to creating a conducive environment for oil and gas operations in Nigeria.

Additionally, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan is slated to attend the 2024 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston from May 6 to May 9.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...