Menu
Search
Subscribe
Manufacturing

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Advocates Local Manufacturing Support During Visit to Chevron Nigeria

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

During a visit to the headquarters of Chevron Nigeria Limited on Wednesday, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, underscored the importance of Chevron’s support for local manufacturers producing made-in-Nigeria goods.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The visit, led by the Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), aimed to foster collaboration and address key issues within the oil and gas sector.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan emphasized the necessity of investing in Nigeria’s petrochemical sector, particularly in polypropylene production, drawing parallels with Saudi Arabia’s success in this area.

Furthermore, she urged Chevron to promote the manufacturing of products and services within Nigeria, in addition to enhancing human capacity development.

In response, Chevron highlighted that the viability of polypropylene production hinges on the availability of affordable gas, a factor not currently advantageous for Nigeria’s economy of scale, despite the country’s abundant gas resources.

Engr. Komolafe stressed the significance of effective regulation and stakeholder engagement in propelling the sector’s advancement.

The visit underscores the commitment of the NUPRC and the National Assembly to creating a conducive environment for oil and gas operations in Nigeria.

Additionally, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan is slated to attend the 2024 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston from May 6 to May 9.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Hailey Bieber Announces Pregnancy with Justin Bieber in Heartwarming Photoshoot
Next article
Court Dismisses Suit Against Federal Government’s Securitization of N22.7 Trillion CBN Loan
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Rivers State Factional Speaker Rejects Governor’s Uninvited Visit, Fears Demolition Threat

Naija247news Naija247news -
Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, the factional Speaker of the...

Governor Peter Mbah Targets 100 Daily Flights, 3 Million Annual Visitors with Enugu State Airport Infrastructure Upgrade

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, aims to elevate...

Nigerian Army Hands Over Rescued Chibok Girl and Children to Borno State Government

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Nigerian Army recently transferred Lydia Simon, a Chibok...

Tinubu Government Rejects Telecom Tariff Increase Demands

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The Federal Government has rejected Mobile Network Operators' (MNO)...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Rivers State Factional Speaker Rejects Governor’s Uninvited Visit, Fears Demolition Threat

South South 0
Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, the factional Speaker of the...

Governor Peter Mbah Targets 100 Daily Flights, 3 Million Annual Visitors with Enugu State Airport Infrastructure Upgrade

Aviation 0
Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, aims to elevate...

Nigerian Army Hands Over Rescued Chibok Girl and Children to Borno State Government

Top Stories 0
The Nigerian Army recently transferred Lydia Simon, a Chibok...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Rivers State Factional Speaker Rejects Governor’s Uninvited Visit, Fears Demolition Threat

Naija247news - 0