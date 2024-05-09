Senator Jimoh Ibrahim Seeks Nullification of APC Primaries in Ondo State

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, an aggrieved aspirant, has filed a petition before the Federal High Court in Abuja, challenging the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election conducted in Ondo State on April 20.

In his lawsuit against the APC, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Senator Ibrahim seeks to invalidate the nomination of Governor Aiyedatiwa as the party’s gubernatorial candidate for the November 16 election.

Alleging irregularities in the primary election, Senator Ibrahim, who represents Ondo South Senatorial District, contends that the process violated constitutional provisions, including sections 221 and 228 of the 1999 Constitution, as well as section 84 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Led by legal counsel Chris Uche, Senator Ibrahim’s legal team asserts that the alleged breaches warrant the nullification of Governor Aiyedatiwa’s candidacy and a fair redress of the electoral process.

