Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim Seeks Nullification of APC Primaries in Ondo State

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, an aggrieved aspirant, has filed a petition before the Federal High Court in Abuja, challenging the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election conducted in Ondo State on April 20.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In his lawsuit against the APC, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Senator Ibrahim seeks to invalidate the nomination of Governor Aiyedatiwa as the party’s gubernatorial candidate for the November 16 election.

Alleging irregularities in the primary election, Senator Ibrahim, who represents Ondo South Senatorial District, contends that the process violated constitutional provisions, including sections 221 and 228 of the 1999 Constitution, as well as section 84 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Led by legal counsel Chris Uche, Senator Ibrahim’s legal team asserts that the alleged breaches warrant the nullification of Governor Aiyedatiwa’s candidacy and a fair redress of the electoral process.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Rivers State Burns As Wabara Urges Tinubu to Curb Wike’s Cultic Actions
Next article
Professor Pat Utomi Unveils Groups for New Mega Political Party Ahead of 2027 Elections
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Projects 3.3% GDP Growth in 2024 as Inflation Surge Pass 32% Year-on-Year

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Nigeria Implements Ambitious Reforms for Economic Stability and Growth Fiscal...

Nigerian Man Undertakes 23-Hour Buried Alive Challenge

The Editor The Editor -
Young C, a Nigerian man, has embarked on a...

Lagos State to Allocate Homes to 698 Civil Servants Through Ballot

Naija247news Naija247news -
In an effort to promote transparency and fairness in...

Professor Pat Utomi Unveils Groups for New Mega Political Party Ahead of 2027 Elections

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Renowned political economist, Professor Pat Utomi, has disclosed the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Projects 3.3% GDP Growth in 2024 as Inflation Surge Pass 32% Year-on-Year

Analysis 0
Nigeria Implements Ambitious Reforms for Economic Stability and Growth Fiscal...

Nigerian Man Undertakes 23-Hour Buried Alive Challenge

Lifestyle News 0
Young C, a Nigerian man, has embarked on a...

Lagos State to Allocate Homes to 698 Civil Servants Through Ballot

Real Estate 0
In an effort to promote transparency and fairness in...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Nigeria Projects 3.3% GDP Growth in 2024 as Inflation Surge Pass...

Godwin Okafor - 0