Rivers State Governor Fubara Makes Surprise Visit to Assembly Amid Impeachment Plot

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, made an unexpected appearance at the Rivers State House of Assembly complex in Port Harcourt on Thursday, May 9, amidst allegations of a brewing impeachment plot against him. A video shared by Channels TV captured the governor and his entourage arriving at the Assembly premises.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In the video, Governor Fubara asserted his presence as the state’s governor. However, he briefly toured the grounds for about three minutes before departing.

The governor’s impromptu visit comes amid heightened tensions between him and lawmakers, raising concerns about political stability in Rivers State.

Further details on the situation are expected to be provided shortly.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...