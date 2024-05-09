Menu
South South

Rivers State Governor Fubara Makes Surprise Visit to Assembly Amid Impeachment Plot

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, made an unexpected appearance at the Rivers State House of Assembly complex in Port Harcourt on Thursday, May 9, amidst allegations of a brewing impeachment plot against him. A video shared by Channels TV captured the governor and his entourage arriving at the Assembly premises.

In the video, Governor Fubara asserted his presence as the state’s governor. However, he briefly toured the grounds for about three minutes before departing.

The governor’s impromptu visit comes amid heightened tensions between him and lawmakers, raising concerns about political stability in Rivers State.

Further details on the situation are expected to be provided shortly.

Nigerian House of Representatives Urges CBN to Halt Cybercrime Levy Implementation
Former Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika Granted Bail in Alleged ₦2.7bn Fraud Case
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

