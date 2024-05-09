Menu
South South

Rivers State Factional Speaker Rejects Governor’s Uninvited Visit, Fears Demolition Threat

By: Naija247news

Date:

Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, the factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, rebuffed a surprise visit by Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara to the assembly quarters. Amaewhule asserted that the buildings were still new and not due for renovation, expressing concerns that the governor’s visit signaled intentions to demolish the quarters, mirroring the fate of the state assembly complex.

Accompanied by key officials, including Major Jack and Samuel Nwanosike, Amaewhule showcased the condition of the facility, emphasizing that it was constructed by the previous administration and commissioned in August 2022. He condemned the governor’s actions, accusing him of disregarding constitutional principles and behaving as a “Chief Law Breaker.”

Amaewhule, reiterating his position as Speaker, highlighted a Federal High Court judgment validating his speakership and the membership of the 27 lawmakers. He urged supporters of democracy to intervene and cautioned those assisting the governor in his alleged plans.

The standoff underscores the ongoing power struggle within the Rivers State House of Assembly, with tensions escalating amid legal disputes and political maneuvers.

