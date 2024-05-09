Menu
South South

Rivers State Burns As Wabara Urges Tinubu to Curb Wike’s Cultic Actions

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Former Senate President and PDP’s Board of Trustees Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene and restrain the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, from escalating political tensions in Rivers State.

Wabara’s remarks come amidst mounting concerns over pro-Wike lawmakers’ moves and the Rivers APC’s call for Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s impeachment.

Expressing apprehension about potential instability in Rivers, Wabara cautioned that Nigeria’s economic vitality hinges significantly on the state.

Appealing for peace, Wabara implored President Tinubu to urge Wike to allow Governor Fubara to fulfill his constitutional duties independently.

He cautioned members of the Rivers House of Assembly against facilitating the destabilization of the state, emphasizing the enduring repercussions of forcibly removing a democratically-elected governor.

In response to the mass exodus of PDP members in Abia State, Wabara acknowledged the expected repercussions of such actions but urged party faithful to remain steadfast.

Meanwhile, former PDP Chairman in Abia State, Senator Emma Nwaka, attributed the party’s decline to subsequent leadership’s failure to maintain party integrity after his tenure.

Nwaka lamented the erosion of party supremacy and internal democracy, noting the shift towards subservience to government officials, which he believes led to the party’s demise.

Expressing his disillusionment, Nwaka announced his departure from PDP, advocating for the formation of a new party, the Siddon Look Party (SLP), emphasizing a commitment to rebuilding and fostering a robust political environment.

Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

