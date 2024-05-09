Menu
Political parties

Professor Pat Utomi Unveils Groups for New Mega Political Party Ahead of 2027 Elections

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Renowned political economist, Professor Pat Utomi, has disclosed the groups that will constitute the new mega political party aimed at wresting power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Utomi emphasized that the redemption of the country could not be achieved by either the ruling APC or existing opposition parties, which he deemed to have failed Nigerians and not contributed to nation-building.

Utomi outlined that the planned mega party aims to disrupt the current political order and deliver impactful leadership that Nigeria truly deserves.

According to him, the groups forming the mega party consist of two cohorts: the ‘mea culpa’ and ‘new value’ cohorts. The former comprises politicians who acknowledge past failures and are now remorseful, while the latter includes individuals committed to a new vision for Nigeria.

In stressing the need for a new political order, Utomi highlighted the dominance of parochial culture over civic culture, leading to a self-serving mindset among politicians. He advocated for value-driven citizenship characterized by integrity, work ethics, and respect for the dignity of people.

Utomi announced plans to hold meetings in Lagos and Abuja to advance discussions on the mega party before a subsequent news conference. He expressed hope for substantial progress in the formation of the party before returning to the U.S.

Notably, Utomi had previously indicated in January 2024 his intention to collaborate with leaders of opposition parties to establish a new political entity capable of challenging the APC in the 2027 elections.

Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

