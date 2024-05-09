Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Set for 3-Day Private Visit to Nigeria

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are scheduled to arrive in Nigeria on Friday for a three-day private visit, according to Air Vice Marshal Abidemi Marquis, Director Sports at the Defence Headquarters.

Their visit comes at the invitation of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, to interact with wounded soldiers. Prince Harry, who is the founder of the Invictus Games, will spend three days in Nigeria engaging with wounded soldiers and their families.

AVM Marquis highlighted the significance of the visit in aiding the recovery efforts of injured troops, noting the positive impact it has had on their outlook on life and mental well-being.

Upon their arrival on Friday, the royal couple will have a quiet reception at their hotel after their 14-hour journey. They will then visit the Chief of Defence Staff before attending an event at the Wuse Light Academy, supported by their NGO.

The following day will feature a volleyball match between teams led by the CDS and Prince Harry, aimed at engaging with wounded soldiers. Later, a reception will be held for the couple to interact with families of wounded soldiers and fallen heroes.

On Sunday, the couple will pay a courtesy visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and attend a basketball exhibition match at a school supported by their NGO in Lagos. A reception will conclude their visit before their departure from Nigeria on Monday.

