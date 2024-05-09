Menu
Tinubunomics Policies

Presidency Denies Several Media Reports of Microsoft Shutting Down Nigerian Office

By: The Editor

Date:

The presidency has refuted recent claims circulating in the media alleging that tech giant Microsoft is closing its Nigerian office. Earlier reports had sparked widespread discussion among netizens, raising concerns about Microsoft’s purported departure from Nigeria.

Temitope Ajayi, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, took to social media to address the issue, labeling the reports as false and misleading. According to Ajayi, Microsoft’s Africa Development Centre, which operates within Nigeria, remains intact and is not facing closure.

In a statement, Ajayi clarified, “The story that Microsoft is shutting down its Nigeria office is not true. Africa Development Centre is just a department within Microsoft’s business in Nigeria. Contrary to incorrect media reports, the Africa Development Centre is also not shutting down.”

Ajayi further explained that Microsoft, like any other organization, is undergoing internal restructuring, which may result in a few roles being impacted. However, he emphasized that this does not signify a complete shutdown of operations. Affected staff, numbering less than 30, will have the opportunity to apply for new roles within Microsoft, in line with the organization’s standard practices.

He added, “Those who can’t find new roles in other departments or those who want to seek new opportunities outside the system will be asked to go.” Ajayi dismissed exaggerated descriptions of the situation, urging the public not to misconstrue it as a significant upheaval, as suggested by some sensationalized reports.

