Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Police arrest 71 years old landlord for impregnating tenant’s teenage daughter

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 9, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ogun state police command have arrested a 71-year-old landlord, identified simply as Adesina, for allegedly defiling and impregnating his tenant’s 14-year-old girl (name withheld) at Akegbeyale Street in Ifesowapo Akute, Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect was caught having sexual intercourse with the victim on April 9, 2024, in the house bathroom. Police sources said the victim was said to have gone to the bathroom to take a shower when the accused landlord made his way to the bathroom and forced his way on her before he was caught in the act.

After this shocking discovery, some members of the community and other neighbours who witnessed the scene raised the alarm, leading to the arrest of the landlord by the men of the Ajuwon Police Division.

The victim was subsequently taken to the hospital to be tested for any infection and get treated. However, further tests showed she was six weeks pregnant.

Confirming the incident,, the spokesperson for the state Police Command, SP Omolola Odutola, said the matter has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, where all parties would be grilled.

“The landlord has been arrested and detained. The father reported that he was caught defiling his 14-year-old daughter in their bathroom in the morning. The teenager was taken to Tamara Hospital in Akute for a medical examination.

However, the medical report further showed that that wasn’t a first-time act because the test showed that the teenager was already six weeks pregnant. The state CID in Eleweran will soon take up the matter for further investigation” Odutola said. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Don Jazzy Celebrates MAVIN Records at 12 Years
Next article
Health facilities legally bound to treat gunshot victims – NOA
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Health facilities legally bound to treat gunshot victims – NOA

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Orientation Agency (NOA) says...

Don Jazzy Celebrates MAVIN Records at 12 Years

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Legendary music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh...

Junior Pope’s family goes spiritual to find out cause of son’s death

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The family of late Nollywood actor...

E-Money addresses report of police probe over N1.2bn dispute with Lagos firm

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Music executive E-Money has refuted a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Health facilities legally bound to treat gunshot victims – NOA

Health news 0
May 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Orientation Agency (NOA) says...

Don Jazzy Celebrates MAVIN Records at 12 Years

Lifestyle News 0
May 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Legendary music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh...

Junior Pope’s family goes spiritual to find out cause of son’s death

Entertainment 0
May 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The family of late Nollywood actor...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Health facilities legally bound to treat gunshot victims – NOA

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0