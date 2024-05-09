Police arrest 71 years old landlord for impregnating tenant’s teenage daughter

May 9, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ogun state police command have arrested a 71-year-old landlord, identified simply as Adesina, for allegedly defiling and impregnating his tenant’s 14-year-old girl (name withheld) at Akegbeyale Street in Ifesowapo Akute, Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect was caught having sexual intercourse with the victim on April 9, 2024, in the house bathroom. Police sources said the victim was said to have gone to the bathroom to take a shower when the accused landlord made his way to the bathroom and forced his way on her before he was caught in the act.

After this shocking discovery, some members of the community and other neighbours who witnessed the scene raised the alarm, leading to the arrest of the landlord by the men of the Ajuwon Police Division.

The victim was subsequently taken to the hospital to be tested for any infection and get treated. However, further tests showed she was six weeks pregnant.

Confirming the incident,, the spokesperson for the state Police Command, SP Omolola Odutola, said the matter has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, where all parties would be grilled.

“The landlord has been arrested and detained. The father reported that he was caught defiling his 14-year-old daughter in their bathroom in the morning. The teenager was taken to Tamara Hospital in Akute for a medical examination.

However, the medical report further showed that that wasn’t a first-time act because the test showed that the teenager was already six weeks pregnant. The state CID in Eleweran will soon take up the matter for further investigation” Odutola said. (www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...