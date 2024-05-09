Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business News

Okomu Oil threatens to shut down operations over attacks by militants

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 9, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The management of Okomu Oil Palm Plc has raised concerns that its multi-billion-naira investment in Edo State is at risk due to repeated militant disruptions and attacks on its personnel.

The company’s Managing Director, Dr. Graham Hefer, highlighted this issue during an interview with NAN on Wednesday at Okomu, located in the Ovia South West Local Government Area.

Hefer disclosed that the most recent incident involved an early Monday morning attack in which three of the company’s workers were brutally assassinated within the plantation.

Furthermore, he expressed concern over the escalating security issues both within and outside the plantation, warning that if the situation remains unresolved, the company’s multi-billion naira investment may be forced to shut down operations.

He lamented that despite the company’s huge contribution to both the revenues of the federal and state governments through taxes, the relevant authorities have displayed a lackluster attitude towards their security situation.

He stated, “Government has to come and take absolute control of the area overtaken by squatters who now terrorise the locality as the owner of the land.

“Government that is supposed to be their custodian and protect the tenants like us, absolutely has no control whatsoever. We are left to our faith.There are police personnel or soldiers and no police post at all.

“Yet, government needs to provide security around the plantation and the people around the communities as law abiding citizens. We have repeatedly said government should put a military base in the plantation.”

“It’s absurd that we pay over N12 billion in taxes to government annually and still are left to fend and seek security for equipment and personnel by ourselves.

“We have to fund our own security and pay more charges in taxes without commensurate service delivery. What kind of investment friendly environment are you providing?” he queried.

The company’s Managing Director said the Four Brigade and police authorities were told of the incidents. However, he lamented, “Since the incident, the police have yet to send reinforcements to the area to restore confidence among the workers.”

Hefer expressed that the attacks were motivated by political, ethnic, and ego-driven desires for resource control. He called on the state government to swiftly address the security issues in the area and throughout the state to restore investor confidence. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
CAC inaugurates Centre for registration of PoS operators
Next article
Bandits Kill NSCDC Commander In Benue
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Bandits Kill NSCDC Commander In Benue

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen suspected to be bandits were...

CAC inaugurates Centre for registration of PoS operators

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), has...

Stock market closes flat amidst weight shedding in 19 stocks

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday...

Catholic Bishops Warn Against Risks of Artificial Intelligence, Advocate Ethical Use

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Amidst growing advancements in technology, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bandits Kill NSCDC Commander In Benue

Security News 0
May 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen suspected to be bandits were...

CAC inaugurates Centre for registration of PoS operators

Business News 0
May 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), has...

Stock market closes flat amidst weight shedding in 19 stocks

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
May 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Bandits Kill NSCDC Commander In Benue

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0