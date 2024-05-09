Menu
Search
Subscribe
Health news

No sign bird flu virus spreading among humans – WHO

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 9, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The World Health Organisation says the H5NI avian influenza virus has shown no signs of adapting to allow human-to-human transmission.

So far, one human case has been reported in the United States since the bird flu outbreak among the millions of dairy cattle across the country.

At least 220 people are monitored and at least 30 have been tested.

“However, many more people have been exposed to infected animals, and it is important that all those exposed are tested or monitored and receive care if needed,” the Director-General of WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus said at a news conference on Wednesday.

“So far, the virus does not show signs of having adapted to spread among humans, but more surveillance is needed,” he urged.

The WHO chief also said that though the virus has been detected in raw milk in the US, “preliminary tests show that pasteurisation kills the virus.”

“WHO’s standing advice to all countries is that people should consume pasteurised milk,” he highlighted.

Pasteurisation is a heat treatment process for milk that reduces the number of possible pathogenic microorganisms to levels at which they do not represent a significant health hazard. It also extends the usable life of milk.

Ghebreyesus also noted that based on the available information, WHO continues to assess the public health risk posed by H5N1 avian influenza as low-to-moderate for people exposed to infected animals.

He added that the agency has a system for monitoring influenza globally through a network of centres in 130 countries, seven collaborating centres and 12 reference laboratories with the capacities and biosafety requirements to deal with H5 viruses.

“We also have the Pandemic Influenza Preparedness Framework to support the rapid development and equitable distribution of vaccines in case of an influenza pandemic,” he said.

In recent years, H5N1 has spread widely among wild birds, poultry, land and marine mammals, and now among dairy cattle.

Since 2021, there has been 28 reported cases in humans, although no human-to-human transmission has been documented.

The outbreak in the United States has so far infected 36 dairy herds in nine states.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Federal government delivers 1,437.5 MT of grains to vulnerable Niger state residents
Next article
E-Money addresses report of police probe over N1.2bn dispute with Lagos firm
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

E-Money addresses report of police probe over N1.2bn dispute with Lagos firm

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Music executive E-Money has refuted a...

Federal government delivers 1,437.5 MT of grains to vulnerable Niger state residents

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government of Nigeria says...

Naira Crashes to N1,421/$1 at Official Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian currency tumbled against the...

Bandits Kill NSCDC Commander In Benue

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen suspected to be bandits were...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

E-Money addresses report of police probe over N1.2bn dispute with Lagos firm

Lifestyle News 0
May 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Music executive E-Money has refuted a...

Federal government delivers 1,437.5 MT of grains to vulnerable Niger state residents

Agriculture 0
May 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government of Nigeria says...

Naira Crashes to N1,421/$1 at Official Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
May 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian currency tumbled against the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

E-Money addresses report of police probe over N1.2bn dispute with Lagos...

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0