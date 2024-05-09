Nigerian Man Undertakes 23-Hour Buried Alive Challenge

Young C, a Nigerian man, has embarked on a daring challenge by spending 23 hours buried alive in a coffin, updating his followers on his Instagram account throughout the experience.

Despite facing a shortage of water during the challenge, Young C assured his followers of his well-being, stating, “Guys, I am still alive, I am still fine, I am okay.” He acknowledged the possibility of drinking his urine due to the water shortage but remained resolute in his determination to complete the challenge.

The challenge, initiated on Wednesday, aimed for Young C to endure being buried alive for 24 hours. Prior to the challenge, he debunked any suspicions of a hoax and announced plans to livestream his experience from the coffin at night.

Sharing a video from inside the coffin, Young C demonstrated the functionality of his camera and light, reaffirming his commitment to successfully completing the challenge.

This daring feat echoes a similar endeavor by American YouTuber Mr Beast, who spent 50 hours buried alive two years ago to raise awareness about deforestation. Mr Beast recently attempted to break his record by spending 7 consecutive days buried in a coffin, successfully completing the challenge despite its physical and mental challenges.

While cautioning viewers against attempting such stunts due to their potential dangers, Young C’s challenge underscores the lengths some individuals go to push their limits and engage their audience.

