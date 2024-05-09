Nigerian man arrested with 200g of cocaine

May 9, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Detectives have arrested a Nigerian national allegedly found with 200g of cocaine in Mombasa, Kenya.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) in a statement on Thursday, May 9, 2024, said the suspect, Victor Chinenye Ikonne, was arrested at an apartment as the crackdown on drug traffickers continues in the country.

“The Anti-Narcotic Unit (ANU) detectives based in Mombasa have arrested a Nigerian national found with 200g of cocaine approximated at Sh600,000 in street value,” the statement read.

“The arrest of the suspect identified as Victor Chinenye Ikonne followed an intelligence-led operation where police raided his rental house located at White House Apartments in Utange-Kisauni area

“Search conducted in the house saw the seizure of the white powdery crack discreetly wrapped in a polythene bag inside a drawer in his bedroom.

“Presumptive tests ran confirmed that the concealed powder was indeed cocaine, which was stashed alongside suspected repackaging materials.

“Also found were assorted SIM cards belonging to Airtel, Safaricom, Telecom and MTN.”

“The suspect has been escorted to the Port Police Station for processing ahead of his arraignment.”(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...