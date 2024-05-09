Menu
Infrastructure

Nigerian House of Representatives Urges CBN to Halt Cybercrime Levy Implementation

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

The House of Representatives, on May 9, instructed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to immediately suspend the enforcement of the cybercrime levy introduced by the bank. The decision comes in response to concerns that the CBN’s circular contradicts the cybercrime Act.

Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) presented a motion on behalf of the members, urging the CBN to retract its previous circular on the levy and issue a new one in accordance with the Act’s provisions. Chinda highlighted section 44(2a) of the cybercrime Act, which specifies entities such as GSM and telecom companies, internet providers, banks, financial institutions, insurance companies, and stock exchanges as the levy payers.

Chinda emphasized that the CBN’s circular has caused confusion among Nigerians, suggesting that the levy applies to individuals amidst economic challenges like rising fuel prices. The circular’s ambiguity has led to various interpretations, contributing to nationwide apprehension.

The House’s directive aims to ensure clarity and adherence to the cybercrime Act’s stipulations regarding the levy. Further details are expected to emerge soon.

