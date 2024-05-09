Menu
Search
Subscribe
Big Tech

Nigerian Citizen Makes History with First Black Woman PhD in Robotics at University of Michigan

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

Nigerian engineer Oluwami Dosunmu-Ogunbi has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by becoming the first black woman to obtain a doctorate degree, also known as a PhD, in Robotics at the prestigious University of Michigan in the United States.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Dosunmu-Ogunjobi shared her historic achievement during the University of Michigan’s College of Engineering convocation, where she highlighted the crucial roles of mentors and advocates in realizing her aspirations.

Robotics, an interdisciplinary field encompassing the design, construction, operation, and utilization of robots, served as the focus of Dosunmu-Ogunbi’s pioneering academic journey. Her accomplishment marks a significant advancement in the representation of black women in the field of robotics and engineering.

Expressing her gratitude for the support she received throughout her academic journey, Dosunmu-Ogunjobi emphasized the importance of mentorship and community in achieving success. She aims to leverage her expertise in engineering to contribute positively to society and improve the lives of others.

Dosunmu-Ogunbi’s remarkable journey at the University of Michigan was characterized by numerous achievements and accolades, including the Intersectional Advocacy Award in recognition of her commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion. She has also been actively involved in inspiring future generations of engineers through her engagement with high school students and participation in academic conferences and workshops.

Her achievement adds to the growing list of Nigerians making significant contributions to academia and technology on the global stage, underscoring the remarkable talent and innovation emerging from Nigeria, both from men and women alike.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Lagos State Launches Electronic Physical Planning Permit System for 10-Minute Building Approvals
Iyanuoluwa Lawal
Iyanuoluwa Lawalhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Lagos State Launches Electronic Physical Planning Permit System for 10-Minute Building Approvals

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The Lagos State Government has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative,...

Victor Oko Jumbo Emerges as New Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
In a recent session held in Port Harcourt, Hon....

Access Holdings awards shares worth N427.13m to 8 senior executives

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Access Holdings Plc has awarded 23.8...

“AstraZeneca Seeks Global Withdrawal of COVID-19 Vaccine As Demand dips”

The Editor The Editor -
Headline: Story: On Tuesday, AstraZeneca announced the worldwide withdrawal of its...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Lagos State Launches Electronic Physical Planning Permit System for 10-Minute Building Approvals

Real Estate 0
The Lagos State Government has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative,...

Victor Oko Jumbo Emerges as New Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly

South South 0
In a recent session held in Port Harcourt, Hon....

Access Holdings awards shares worth N427.13m to 8 senior executives

Business News 0
May 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Access Holdings Plc has awarded 23.8...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Lagos State Launches Electronic Physical Planning Permit System for 10-Minute Building...

Emman Tochi - 0