Nigerian Citizen Makes History with First Black Woman PhD in Robotics at University of Michigan

Nigerian engineer Oluwami Dosunmu-Ogunbi has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by becoming the first black woman to obtain a doctorate degree, also known as a PhD, in Robotics at the prestigious University of Michigan in the United States.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Dosunmu-Ogunjobi shared her historic achievement during the University of Michigan’s College of Engineering convocation, where she highlighted the crucial roles of mentors and advocates in realizing her aspirations.

Robotics, an interdisciplinary field encompassing the design, construction, operation, and utilization of robots, served as the focus of Dosunmu-Ogunbi’s pioneering academic journey. Her accomplishment marks a significant advancement in the representation of black women in the field of robotics and engineering.

Expressing her gratitude for the support she received throughout her academic journey, Dosunmu-Ogunjobi emphasized the importance of mentorship and community in achieving success. She aims to leverage her expertise in engineering to contribute positively to society and improve the lives of others.

Dosunmu-Ogunbi’s remarkable journey at the University of Michigan was characterized by numerous achievements and accolades, including the Intersectional Advocacy Award in recognition of her commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion. She has also been actively involved in inspiring future generations of engineers through her engagement with high school students and participation in academic conferences and workshops.

Her achievement adds to the growing list of Nigerians making significant contributions to academia and technology on the global stage, underscoring the remarkable talent and innovation emerging from Nigeria, both from men and women alike.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...