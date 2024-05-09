Nigerian Army Hands Over Rescued Chibok Girl and Children to Borno State Government

The Nigerian Army recently transferred Lydia Simon, a Chibok girl rescued along with her three children, to the Borno State Government for reunification with her family. Maj. Gen. Waidi Shuaibu, Theatre Commander of North East Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, announced the handover during a ceremony at Mailmalari Cantonment in Maiduguri.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Simon, who was six months pregnant at the time of her rescue, was found by troops of the 82 Division Task Force Battalion in Ngoza LGA on April 17, 2024. She is the 18th Chibok girl rescued by the military since their abduction in 2014, a case that garnered international attention with the “Bring Back Our Girls” campaign.

Shuaibu highlighted ongoing efforts, both national and international, to rescue abducted Chibok girls and reunite them with their families. He praised the military’s operations, citing Esther Marcus as the first rescued girl and noting Simon’s recent rescue from Mandara Mountain.

Brig. Gen. Abubakar Haruna, Acting General Officer Commanding of 7 Division, affirmed that Simon has received medical treatment and care since her release.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...