Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Nigerian Army Hands Over Rescued Chibok Girl and Children to Borno State Government

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Nigerian Army recently transferred Lydia Simon, a Chibok girl rescued along with her three children, to the Borno State Government for reunification with her family. Maj. Gen. Waidi Shuaibu, Theatre Commander of North East Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, announced the handover during a ceremony at Mailmalari Cantonment in Maiduguri.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Simon, who was six months pregnant at the time of her rescue, was found by troops of the 82 Division Task Force Battalion in Ngoza LGA on April 17, 2024. She is the 18th Chibok girl rescued by the military since their abduction in 2014, a case that garnered international attention with the “Bring Back Our Girls” campaign.

Shuaibu highlighted ongoing efforts, both national and international, to rescue abducted Chibok girls and reunite them with their families. He praised the military’s operations, citing Esther Marcus as the first rescued girl and noting Simon’s recent rescue from Mandara Mountain.

Brig. Gen. Abubakar Haruna, Acting General Officer Commanding of 7 Division, affirmed that Simon has received medical treatment and care since her release.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Tinubu Government Rejects Telecom Tariff Increase Demands
Next article
Governor Peter Mbah Targets 100 Daily Flights, 3 Million Annual Visitors with Enugu State Airport Infrastructure Upgrade
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Rivers State Factional Speaker Rejects Governor’s Uninvited Visit, Fears Demolition Threat

Naija247news Naija247news -
Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, the factional Speaker of the...

Governor Peter Mbah Targets 100 Daily Flights, 3 Million Annual Visitors with Enugu State Airport Infrastructure Upgrade

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, aims to elevate...

Tinubu Government Rejects Telecom Tariff Increase Demands

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The Federal Government has rejected Mobile Network Operators' (MNO)...

Nigerians ridicule Kogi Governor Ododo for listing cabinet appointments and meetings as achievements.

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Amidst widespread ridicule, Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Rivers State Factional Speaker Rejects Governor’s Uninvited Visit, Fears Demolition Threat

South South 0
Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, the factional Speaker of the...

Governor Peter Mbah Targets 100 Daily Flights, 3 Million Annual Visitors with Enugu State Airport Infrastructure Upgrade

Aviation 0
Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, aims to elevate...

Tinubu Government Rejects Telecom Tariff Increase Demands

Digital Economy 0
The Federal Government has rejected Mobile Network Operators' (MNO)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Rivers State Factional Speaker Rejects Governor’s Uninvited Visit, Fears Demolition Threat

Naija247news - 0