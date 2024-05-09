Nigeria Projects 3.3% GDP Growth in 2024 as Inflation Surge Pass 32% Year-on-Year

Nigeria Implements Ambitious Reforms for Economic Stability and Growth

Fiscal Position Strengthens as Nigeria Focuses on Revenue Mobilization

Under its new administration, Nigeria has embarked on an ambitious reform agenda aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and fostering inclusive growth. The government has initiated significant reforms, including the overhaul of fuel price subsidies, the unification of official foreign exchange windows, and a focus on revenue mobilization, governance enhancement, and strengthening social safety nets.

Despite facing challenges such as limited reforms, security issues, weak growth, and high inflation over the past decade, Nigeria has swiftly exited the Covid-19 recession. However, per-capita income stagnation remains a concern, with real GDP growth slowing to 2.9 percent in 2023. Growth is projected to reach 3.3 percent in 2024, driven by improvements in oil production and agriculture output amid enhanced security measures.

Inflation, which reached 32 percent year-on-year in February 2024, is mainly driven by food price inflation and loose financial conditions. The government aims to gradually reduce inflation to 24 percent year-on-year by the end of 2024 through continued monetary tightening.

The fiscal position strengthened in 2023, supported by increased revenues and expenditure rationalization. Efforts to strengthen the social cash transfer system and enhance revenue administration have been initiated, with initial payments already made.

While gross international reserves declined in 2023 due to capital outflow pressures, the naira has started to stabilize following monetary policy tightening and foreign exchange interventions. Despite near-term risks, steadfast implementation of reforms is crucial for achieving faster, inclusive, and resilient growth.

The Executive Board Assessment acknowledges the bold reforms implemented by the new administration and emphasizes the importance of well-sequenced reforms to restore macroeconomic stability and reduce poverty. Directors commend the government’s actions to rein in inflation and restore market confidence, urging continued tight monetary policy and exchange rate flexibility. Strengthening social protection, revenue mobilization, and financial sector stability are highlighted as key priorities to unlock Nigeria’s growth potential and promote sustainable development.

