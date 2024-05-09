Naira Crashes to N1,421/$1 at Official Market

May 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian currency tumbled against the American Dollar on Wednesday by 0.3 per cent or N4.71 to trade at N1,421.06/$1 compared with Tuesday’s closing price of N1,416.77/$1.

Also, the Naira depreciated against the British Pound Sterling at the spot market yesterday by N33.89 to wrap the session at N1,774.11/£1, in contrast to the preceding day’s value of N1,1740.22/£1 and declined against the Euro by N31.53 to settle at N1,523.01/€1 versus N1,491.48/€1.

The flow of forex into the market marginally increased at the midweek session, as the turnover stood at $164.74 million, according to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange, compared with the previous day’s $160.77 million, implying an increase of 2.5 per cent or $3.97 million.

A look at the black market showed that things got worse on Wednesday for the Nigerian currency, as its value crashed against the Dollar by N5 to quote at N1,450/$1 compared with the preceding session’s rate of N1,445/$1.(www.naija247news.com).

