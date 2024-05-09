Menu
Real Estate

Lagos State to Allocate Homes to 698 Civil Servants Through Ballot

By: Naija247news

Date:

In an effort to promote transparency and fairness in home allocation, the Lagos State government has announced plans to select 698 civil servants through a ballot system to acquire homes in various housing estates.

Speaking during the 2024 ministerial press briefing to commemorate Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s first year of his second term, Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, revealed that selected workers would receive a 40% rebate over their service lifetime.

The commissioner emphasized that the allocation process would be closely observed by independent observers to ensure transparency. Among the locations set for the allocation process are Idale in Badagry Division and LagosHOM Odo-Onosa/Ayandelu in Epe-Division, scheduled for June 4.

Furthermore, Akinderu-Fatai disclosed that the Lagos State Mortgage Board had compiled a list of applicants for home unit allocation. Pre-qualified applicants include 950 for various schemes, with 400 for LagosHOMS, Ajara, Badagry, 450 for LagosHS, Odo-Onosa/Ayandelu, and 100 for the Lagos State Public Affordable Housing Scheme in Idale, Badagry.

In addition to housing initiatives, the ministry has engaged over 8,000 skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled residents of Lagos, with 200 artisans trained under the Master Craftsman Training Programme in August 2023. The programme covered courses such as plumbing, masonry, painting, carpentry, and electrical installations.

Despite facing challenges like encroachment on state-owned land and housing projects, litigations, and slow work pace by joint venture partners amid inflation trends, Akinderu-Fatai affirmed the ministry’s commitment to resolving issues through alternative dispute resolution and leveraging local products and research partnerships for cheaper and alternative building technology.

