Lagos State Launches Electronic Physical Planning Permit System for 10-Minute Building Approvals

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

The Lagos State Government has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative, the Electronic Physical Planning Permit System, allowing for building approvals in just ten minutes. Dr. Olajide Babatunde, the Special Adviser on e-GIS and Urban Development, made the announcement during a ministerial press briefing marking the first year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

Dr. Babatunde emphasized that this innovative system aims to revolutionize the planning approval process, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience for stakeholders. The initiative is part of the state government’s broader efforts to modernize land administration and geographic information services through the e-GIS project.

The e-GIS project, initiated in 2016 and gaining momentum in 2021 under Governor Sanwo-Olu’s strategic plan, aims to create a comprehensive digital platform for land administration. A significant milestone was reached on December 4, 2023, with the presentation of the bill for the establishment of the Lagos Geographic Information Service (LAGIS) to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Dr. Babatunde highlighted the role of the e-GIS Office (LAGIS) in overseeing the project and ensuring its successful implementation. The creation of the Lagos Geographic Information Service agency signifies a step forward in enterprise geographic information services statewide.

To facilitate the smooth implementation of the Electronic Physical Planning Permit System, stakeholders and the public will be engaged through retreats and sensitization programs. This engagement aims to foster a better understanding of the initiative’s significance and the benefits it offers for efficient urban planning.

With this innovative system, Lagos State is poised to lead in digital governance and set new standards for efficient urban planning practices.

