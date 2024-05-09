Junior Pope’s family goes spiritual to find out cause of son’s death

May 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The family of late Nollywood actor John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo aka Jnr Pope has reportedly taken a bold action to find out what led to their son’s death.

In a video shared by a TikTok user Akusinachi, he alleged that a charm known as ‘Isi Atu’ was placed in the house of the late actor.

Akusinachi claimed that anyone who had a hand in the late actor’s would be exposed, adding that Pope’s family in Nsukka would not let the death slide.

Naija247news recall that on April 10, 2024, Jnr Pope and four others died after their boat capsized while returning from Adanma Luke’s movie location.

Akusinachi said: “This thing wey una dey see for this video, for the Igbo language dem dey call am ‘Isi Atu’ that is to tell you say if your hand dey for the death of Jnr Pope, their people no go gree, we be Nsukka people, anybody wey hin hand dey there, if you follow plan make him die, we no go gree, him people no go gree. This place na him place for village, Nsukka people no go gree, we no go gree.” (www.naija247news.com).

