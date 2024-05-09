Governor Peter Mbah Targets 100 Daily Flights, 3 Million Annual Visitors with Enugu State Airport Infrastructure Upgrade

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, aims to elevate the state’s economy by transforming it into a prime destination for investment, business, and tourism. With plans to increase the state’s GDP from $4.4 billion to $30 billion in the next four to eight years, Governor Mbah emphasizes the need for essential infrastructure, including a world-class airport, to attract private investors.

A significant step towards this goal is the partnership between the Enugu State Government and the Federal Airports Authorities of Nigeria (FAAN) to enhance the Akanu Ibiam International Airport. The constitution of a committee to finalize cooperation terms and other modalities signals progress towards the long-awaited infrastructural upgrade.

Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs. Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku, commends the partnership, stating that the airport upgrade will catalyze economic growth in the South East region. She underscores the importance of airports as drivers of economic development, citing studies showing their potential to triple a state’s GDP.

Governor Mbah highlights plans to welcome over three million visitors annually, necessitating over 100 daily flights to Enugu. To accommodate this influx, the government aims to operationalize the international wing of the airport and construct a cargo terminal and warehouses.

Obstacles, such as initial issues with the Nigerian Airforce regarding the cargo terminal site, have been resolved through collaboration. An agreement with the Airforce clears the path for the commencement of the project, aligning with the state’s priority to enhance infrastructure and attract investments.

The newly formed committee, chaired by the Enugu State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Obi Ozor, and co-chaired by FAAN’s Head of Business Development, Mr. Hycienth Ngwu, will spearhead further actions to expedite the project’s implementation.

