Menu
Search
Subscribe
Aviation

Governor Peter Mbah Targets 100 Daily Flights, 3 Million Annual Visitors with Enugu State Airport Infrastructure Upgrade

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, aims to elevate the state’s economy by transforming it into a prime destination for investment, business, and tourism. With plans to increase the state’s GDP from $4.4 billion to $30 billion in the next four to eight years, Governor Mbah emphasizes the need for essential infrastructure, including a world-class airport, to attract private investors.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A significant step towards this goal is the partnership between the Enugu State Government and the Federal Airports Authorities of Nigeria (FAAN) to enhance the Akanu Ibiam International Airport. The constitution of a committee to finalize cooperation terms and other modalities signals progress towards the long-awaited infrastructural upgrade.

Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs. Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku, commends the partnership, stating that the airport upgrade will catalyze economic growth in the South East region. She underscores the importance of airports as drivers of economic development, citing studies showing their potential to triple a state’s GDP.

Governor Mbah highlights plans to welcome over three million visitors annually, necessitating over 100 daily flights to Enugu. To accommodate this influx, the government aims to operationalize the international wing of the airport and construct a cargo terminal and warehouses.

Obstacles, such as initial issues with the Nigerian Airforce regarding the cargo terminal site, have been resolved through collaboration. An agreement with the Airforce clears the path for the commencement of the project, aligning with the state’s priority to enhance infrastructure and attract investments.

The newly formed committee, chaired by the Enugu State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Obi Ozor, and co-chaired by FAAN’s Head of Business Development, Mr. Hycienth Ngwu, will spearhead further actions to expedite the project’s implementation.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Nigerian Army Hands Over Rescued Chibok Girl and Children to Borno State Government
Next article
Rivers State Factional Speaker Rejects Governor’s Uninvited Visit, Fears Demolition Threat
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Rivers State Factional Speaker Rejects Governor’s Uninvited Visit, Fears Demolition Threat

Naija247news Naija247news -
Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, the factional Speaker of the...

Nigerian Army Hands Over Rescued Chibok Girl and Children to Borno State Government

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Nigerian Army recently transferred Lydia Simon, a Chibok...

Tinubu Government Rejects Telecom Tariff Increase Demands

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The Federal Government has rejected Mobile Network Operators' (MNO)...

Nigerians ridicule Kogi Governor Ododo for listing cabinet appointments and meetings as achievements.

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Amidst widespread ridicule, Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Rivers State Factional Speaker Rejects Governor’s Uninvited Visit, Fears Demolition Threat

South South 0
Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, the factional Speaker of the...

Nigerian Army Hands Over Rescued Chibok Girl and Children to Borno State Government

Top Stories 0
The Nigerian Army recently transferred Lydia Simon, a Chibok...

Tinubu Government Rejects Telecom Tariff Increase Demands

Digital Economy 0
The Federal Government has rejected Mobile Network Operators' (MNO)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Rivers State Factional Speaker Rejects Governor’s Uninvited Visit, Fears Demolition Threat

Naija247news - 0