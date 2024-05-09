Google’s Secret Voice Recording Feature Exposed: How to Protect Your Privacy

Recent revelations have uncovered a hidden feature within users’ Google accounts that allows the tech giant to quietly record their voices for undisclosed purposes. Google reportedly saves audio recordings from web and app activities, as well as verbal interactions with Search, Assistant, and Maps, citing the data’s use in developing and enhancing audio recognition technologies.



However, a digital expert has shared a workaround to prevent Google from recording smartphone activity. By managing their Google accounts and deselecting certain options under ‘Data and Privacy,’ users can allegedly block the tech company’s access to their microphone and camera.

Tech entrepreneur Jeffrey Castillo posted a video on Instagram detailing the process, advising users to navigate to the Google app and click on ‘Manage your Google account.’ From there, selecting the ‘Data and Privacy’ tab and scrolling down to ‘History setting,’ users can access the ‘Web and App activity’ section, where they can uncheck the voice and audio activity setting to disable voice recordings.



Google asserts that it only listens to snippets of conversations to detect specific wake words programmed for its assistant devices. However, concerns over privacy persist, especially regarding potential breaches or unauthorized access by cybercriminals.

To further protect privacy, cybersecurity experts recommend verifying downloaded apps from official stores, reviewing app permissions to limit microphone access, deleting voice request history, using a VPN for encryption, and keeping software up-to-date.

