Former Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika Granted Bail in Alleged ₦2.7bn Fraud Case

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, along with his daughter and two others, in the sum of ₦100 million each with two sureties.

The court specified that the sureties must possess landed properties in Abuja and be responsible citizens. Additionally, they must depose to an affidavit of means. Furthermore, the court imposed travel restrictions on the defendants, requiring them to seek permission before travelling abroad.

Justice Oriji ordered that the defendants would be remanded in prison custody if they fail to meet their bail conditions.

The charges against Sirika and others stem from allegations of a ₦2.7 billion fraud. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accused Sirika of abusing his office by awarding consultancy contracts and conferring undue advantages on certain entities between April 2022 and March 2023 in Abuja.

One of the charges alleges that Sirika used his position to influence the award of a contract to Al Buraq Global Investment Limited, which is linked to his daughter and son-in-law, for the sum of N1,498,300,750, violating Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The defendants were initially taken into custody by the EFCC in April and subsequently faced a six-count charge related to corruption allegations.

