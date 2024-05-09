Former Aviation Minister Faces Charges Over Alleged Misuse of Public Funds for Air Nigeria Project

Former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Abubakar Sirika, is set to appear before the FCT High Court Abuja today to address allegations of misappropriation of funds allocated for the establishment of a national airline, Air Nigeria. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has brought charges against Sirika, his daughter Fatima, son-in-law Jalal Sule Hamma, and their company, Al Buraq Global Investment Limited, for their purported involvement in diverting public funds intended for aviation projects.

The EFCC has leveled six charges against the former minister and his associates, including allegations of using his position to influence contracts and confer unfair advantages upon certain individuals and entities. These charges specifically relate to consultancy contracts for the Nigerian Air start-up and apron extension projects at Katsina Airport.

The charges include accusations of criminal breach of trust, dishonesty, and indirect private interests in contracts awarded by Sirika’s ministry during his tenure. The EFCC asserts that the accused parties knowingly possessed funds derived from criminal activities, allegedly linked to Sirika’s actions as Minister of Aviation.

Sirika and his associates were previously subjected to investigation by the EFCC regarding the failed Air Nigeria project and contracts awarded for the Katsina Airport. Although temporarily released on administrative bail last month, they now face legal proceedings to address the allegations against them.

The outcome of these court proceedings will shed light on the circumstances surrounding the allocation and utilization of funds earmarked for aviation projects during Sirika’s tenure as Minister of Aviation under the Buhari administration.

