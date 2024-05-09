Menu
Agriculture

Federal government delivers 1,437.5 MT of grains to vulnerable Niger state residents

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government of Nigeria says it has delivered 1,437.5 metric tonnes of grains to vulnerable Nigerians in Niger state.

The delivery ceremony was announced by the National Emergency Management Agency(NEMA) via its X page on Thursday May 9, 2024.

NEMA emphasized that the gesture was part of a nationwide initiative approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu which targets the distribution of 42,000 metric tonnes to vulnerable Nigerians.

NEMA’s Director General, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, who handed over the grains to Niger state Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago in Minna on Thursday, said the federal government was determined to address the harsh economic situation.

NEMA equally announced the delivery of assorted grains to Delta state the same day.

They include 975 metric tons of maize (19,500 bags of 50kg) and 117.5 metric tons of garri (4,700 bags of 25kg).

Umar stressed in Minna that the grains be distributed equally across all local government areas in the state.

“In fulfilment of his promise to reduce the impact of the current economic down-turn being experienced in the country in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda, Mr President approved the release of 42,000 metric tonnes of assorted food commodities from the National Strategic Reserve.

“The assorted food commodities include maize, millet, sorghum and garri.

“After sharing the commodities and successfully transporting the quantity allocated to Niger state, today we are here to hand over the food items to the state government for distribution to the identified deserving beneficiaries in the communities, through the constituted committees in each local government area (LGA).

“It is worthy of note that based on the allocation table, Niger State has been allocated; 550 metric tonnes of maize (11,000 bags of 50kg), 650 metric tonnes of sorghum (13,000 bags of 50 kg) and 237 metric tonnes of millet (4,750 bags of 50kg).”

Mrs. Umar seized the moment to call for proactive measures against the anticipated floods in 2024, advising the state to ensure the public is enlightened while clean water channels should be created, among other preventive actions.

NEMA tweeted;

“Mrs. Umar specified that 20% of the food items should go to religious organizations and 3% to boarding schools.

“The distribution will be managed by a local committee in each LGA, which includes representatives from various community and government bodies.

“Governor Bago assured fair distribution of the grains and announced the formation of an early warning committee to address flood risks.

“He also sought further support for Internally Displaced Persons in the state affected by security issues.” (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

