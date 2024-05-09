E-Money addresses report of police probe over N1.2bn dispute with Lagos firm

May 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Music executive E-Money has refuted a claim that the police declared him wanted in connection with a N1.2 billion dispute with Autocrop Limited.

The businessman called the stories published online “misleading and do not represent facts of the matter” in a statement released on Thursday, May 9.

“Our attention has been drawn to the Punch Newspaper publication affecting the person of E-Money, the CEO of Emy Cargo & Shipping Services Limited. The pieces of information contained in the said publication are misleading and do not represent the facts of the matter.

“Unequivocally, the news alleging a Police probe into a N1.2 billion dispute between E-Money and Autocorp Limited is not an accurate representation of facts. The Nigeria Police is investigating a report by Autocorp Limited against Emy Cargo & Shipping Services Limited on a business transaction regarding the clearing of vehicles in the year 2019/2020.’

“Unreservedly, E-money and Emy Cargo & Shipping Services Limited have visited the Police as a law-abiding citizen to give accurate details of the business dealings.

Accordingly, we urge the public to refrain from spreading unfounded rumors and sensationalized information. The truth of the situation is far more nuanced and does not warrant the sensationalism portrayed in recent reports. Thank you. #itistoolatetofailamen.”. (www.naija247news.com).

