Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

E-Money addresses report of police probe over N1.2bn dispute with Lagos firm

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 9, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Music executive E-Money has refuted a claim that the police declared him wanted in connection with a N1.2 billion dispute with Autocrop Limited.

The businessman called the stories published online “misleading and do not represent facts of the matter” in a statement released on Thursday, May 9.

“Our attention has been drawn to the Punch Newspaper publication affecting the person of E-Money, the CEO of Emy Cargo & Shipping Services Limited. The pieces of information contained in the said publication are misleading and do not represent the facts of the matter.

“Unequivocally, the news alleging a Police probe into a N1.2 billion dispute between E-Money and Autocorp Limited is not an accurate representation of facts. The Nigeria Police is investigating a report by Autocorp Limited against Emy Cargo & Shipping Services Limited on a business transaction regarding the clearing of vehicles in the year 2019/2020.’

“Unreservedly, E-money and Emy Cargo & Shipping Services Limited have visited the Police as a law-abiding citizen to give accurate details of the business dealings.

Accordingly, we urge the public to refrain from spreading unfounded rumors and sensationalized information. The truth of the situation is far more nuanced and does not warrant the sensationalism portrayed in recent reports. Thank you. #itistoolatetofailamen.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
No sign bird flu virus spreading among humans – WHO
Next article
Junior Pope’s family goes spiritual to find out cause of son’s death
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Health facilities legally bound to treat gunshot victims – NOA

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Orientation Agency (NOA) says...

Police arrest 71 years old landlord for impregnating tenant’s teenage daughter

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ogun state police command have arrested...

Don Jazzy Celebrates MAVIN Records at 12 Years

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Legendary music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh...

Junior Pope’s family goes spiritual to find out cause of son’s death

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The family of late Nollywood actor...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Health facilities legally bound to treat gunshot victims – NOA

Health news 0
May 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Orientation Agency (NOA) says...

Police arrest 71 years old landlord for impregnating tenant’s teenage daughter

CrimeWatch 0
May 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ogun state police command have arrested...

Don Jazzy Celebrates MAVIN Records at 12 Years

Lifestyle News 0
May 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Legendary music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Health facilities legally bound to treat gunshot victims – NOA

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0