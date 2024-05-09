Don Jazzy Celebrates MAVIN Records at 12 Years

May 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Legendary music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh better known as Don Jazzy shares the remarkable journey of his music label, MAVIN Records, as it clocks 12 years of producing fine artistes and over 40 billion streams.

MAVIN Records is undoubtedly one of Nigeria’s largest record labels, boasting over ten current and former signees.

The talent manager shared video clips featuring current and past artists signed to the label, highlighting their achievements on streaming platforms.

Don Jazzy was captured on the first launch of the label, introducing MAVIN Records to the world in 2012 and concluded by expressing gratitude to everyone for supporting his dream for twelve years.

The artists associated with MAVIN have collaborated on numerous successful songs, many of which became instant hits like “Dorobucci,” “Amina,” and others that significantly impacted the music scene.

MAVIN has introduced several artists who have achieved substantial success individually, including Johnny Drille, Ayra Starr, Rema, Ladipoe, Crayon, Bayanni, and more.

Noteworthy past members of MAVIN include Tiwa Savage and Reekado Banks, who have since left the label but continue to thrive in the music industry.(www.naija247news.com).

