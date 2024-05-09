Criticism Mounts Over Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway as Umahi Clashes with Atiku

Criticism Grows Over Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway as Umahi Clashes with Atiku

The Labour Party (LP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives, and the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, have all voiced concerns about the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project. Works Minister Engr. David Umahi confronted former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar over his opposition to the project.

The LP urged President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to disclose the rationale behind the project, while Afenifere demanded a halt for a review to ensure adherence to due process.

Representative Bamidele Salam (PDP, Osun) emphasized the importance of following due process in executing the project.

Atiku alleged a conflict of interest involving President Tinubu’s son and others on the board of companies linked to the project. Umahi accused Atiku of using false analogies to undermine the project’s procurement process.

Umahi’s spokesperson, Mr. Orji Uchenna Orji, dismissed Atiku’s criticisms as politically motivated and lacking substance.

The project’s compliance with procurement regulations was defended by the Works Ministry, countering Atiku’s claims regarding the choice of contractor and the speed of demolition.

The LP called on the APC administration to provide transparency regarding the project’s award and execution.

The National Assembly pledged to ensure sufficient budgetary allocation for the project’s completion, acknowledging its importance.

Afenifere urged the government to halt and reassess the project’s socio-economic and environmental impacts, citing concerns about its environmental consequences and lack of proper assessment.

The statement raised questions about the project’s adherence to environmental laws and its potential negative effects on local businesses and ecosystems.

