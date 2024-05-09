Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

Court Dismisses Suit Against Federal Government’s Securitization of N22.7 Trillion CBN Loan

By: Naija247news

Date:

A suit aimed at restraining the Federal Government (FG) from securitizing the N22.7 trillion Ways and Means Loan support received from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was dismissed by the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Justice James Omotosho, in his judgment, ruled that the plaintiffs lacked the legal right (locus standi) to bring the case forward. He emphasized that even if they had the standing, they failed to substantiate their claims.

The lawsuit, filed by Justin Edim and Akinfewa Akinwunmi, targeted President Bola Tinubu, the FG, CBN, Ministry of Finance, Debt Management Office (DMO), National Assembly, and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) as defendants.

The plaintiffs, represented by Victor Opatola, sought to halt the conversion of the debt into a promissory note or any form of securitization, arguing that such actions would adversely affect Nigerian citizens and the economy.

They alleged that the FG, through the Ways and Means provision, accumulated debts exceeding legal limits, and proposed converting the debt into bonds, violating relevant laws.

In dismissing the suit, Justice Omotosho cited the plaintiffs’ failure to provide certified true copies (CTCs) of exhibits, highlighting the necessity for authenticated evidence in court proceedings. He also criticized the speculative nature of the suit, emphasizing the lack of concrete evidence.

The judge’s ruling underscores the importance of legal standing and authenticated evidence in judicial proceedings, ultimately leading to the dismissal of the case.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Advocates Local Manufacturing Support During Visit to Chevron Nigeria
Next article
Nigerians ridicule Kogi Governor Ododo for listing cabinet appointments and meetings as achievements.
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Rivers State Factional Speaker Rejects Governor’s Uninvited Visit, Fears Demolition Threat

Naija247news Naija247news -
Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, the factional Speaker of the...

Governor Peter Mbah Targets 100 Daily Flights, 3 Million Annual Visitors with Enugu State Airport Infrastructure Upgrade

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, aims to elevate...

Nigerian Army Hands Over Rescued Chibok Girl and Children to Borno State Government

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Nigerian Army recently transferred Lydia Simon, a Chibok...

Tinubu Government Rejects Telecom Tariff Increase Demands

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The Federal Government has rejected Mobile Network Operators' (MNO)...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Rivers State Factional Speaker Rejects Governor’s Uninvited Visit, Fears Demolition Threat

South South 0
Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, the factional Speaker of the...

Governor Peter Mbah Targets 100 Daily Flights, 3 Million Annual Visitors with Enugu State Airport Infrastructure Upgrade

Aviation 0
Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, aims to elevate...

Nigerian Army Hands Over Rescued Chibok Girl and Children to Borno State Government

Top Stories 0
The Nigerian Army recently transferred Lydia Simon, a Chibok...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Rivers State Factional Speaker Rejects Governor’s Uninvited Visit, Fears Demolition Threat

Naija247news - 0