Binance CEO Richard Tang disclosed that Nigerian officials requested a $150 million bribe to resolve issues. Tang revealed why they refused, citing concerns over legality and seeking guarantees against future accusations.

The disclosure came amidst tensions following Binance executives’ arrest during negotiations with Nigerian authorities. The Nigerian government denies the allegations, vowing to continue the trial.

However, critics argue that the government’s handling of the situation tarnishes Nigeria’s reputation, with recent policies exacerbating economic hardships for citizens.

