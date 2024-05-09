Angelina Jolie Accused of Poisoning Children’s Relationship with Brad Pitt in Custody Battle

New court filings have surfaced in the ongoing legal battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, revealing explosive accusations against the Hollywood actress. According to documents filed in LA Superior Court, Jolie is accused of attempting to damage the relationship between Pitt and their six children by encouraging them to shun their father during custody visits.

The allegations were brought to light by a former bodyguard for the couple, who claimed to have been informed by his contractors about Jolie’s actions. The documents, part of the ongoing dispute over the couple’s French vineyard and home, shed light on the bitter custody battle that has ensued since their split.

The filings allege that Jolie fired the bodyguard after two of his security personnel sided with Pitt following the separation. Jolie’s personal assistant reportedly warned the bodyguard’s colleagues that she would sue them if they testified in favor of Pitt during the custody hearings.

In his declaration, the former bodyguard revealed conversations he overheard between Jolie and the children, where she allegedly encouraged them to avoid spending time with Pitt. Despite Jolie’s threats, the bodyguard’s colleagues testified under subpoena, leading to Jolie terminating their services in June 2021.

The legal documents also highlight Jolie’s use of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and accusations of hypocrisy against her. Pitt’s lawyers argue that Jolie’s attempts to silence her security detail with NDAs undermine her credibility in the case. They are pushing for Jolie to disclose any other NDAs she has entered into with third parties, including her own staff.

The revelations come amidst Pitt’s legal victories in the battle for the French vineyard, with a key judgment in Luxembourg granting him control of the property pending further hearings. A hearing on Pitt’s motion regarding NDAs is scheduled for May 16, with a full trial expected later this year.

