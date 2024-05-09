50 Cent Sues Ex-Girlfriend Daphne Joy Narvaez for Defamation Over Rape Allegations

Rapper 50 Cent has taken legal action against his ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy Narvaez, filing a defamation lawsuit in a Harris County, Texas, court. This move comes after Narvaez accused him of rape and physical abuse, following comments made by the rapper regarding her involvement in a civil lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Narvaez’s allegations surfaced in a March Instagram post, where she criticized 50 Cent for his response to the civil lawsuit and accused him of sexual assault and neglecting their son, Sire. The rapper, born Curtis James Jackson, has retaliated against these claims, stating that Narvaez sought to damage his reputation after he pursued sole custody of their child.

Jackson’s lawyer, Reena Jain, emphasized that Narvaez had been given ample opportunity to retract her statements but chose not to. The lawsuit aims to address the damage caused by Narvaez’s “false and malicious” accusations and seeks monetary damages along with the removal of the defamatory post.

Narvaez’s involvement in the lawsuit against Combs stems from claims made by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones Jr., who accused Combs of sexual assault and harassment. Narvaez, along with rapper Yung Miami, was named in the lawsuit as individuals who allegedly worked as “sex workers” for Combs, a claim she vehemently denies. Narvaez has expressed her intention to explore legal options against Jones for what she calls “character assassination.”

