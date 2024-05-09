Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

50 Cent Sues Ex-Girlfriend Daphne Joy Narvaez for Defamation Over Rape Allegations

By: The Editor

Date:

Rapper 50 Cent has taken legal action against his ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy Narvaez, filing a defamation lawsuit in a Harris County, Texas, court. This move comes after Narvaez accused him of rape and physical abuse, following comments made by the rapper regarding her involvement in a civil lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Narvaez’s allegations surfaced in a March Instagram post, where she criticized 50 Cent for his response to the civil lawsuit and accused him of sexual assault and neglecting their son, Sire. The rapper, born Curtis James Jackson, has retaliated against these claims, stating that Narvaez sought to damage his reputation after he pursued sole custody of their child.

Jackson’s lawyer, Reena Jain, emphasized that Narvaez had been given ample opportunity to retract her statements but chose not to. The lawsuit aims to address the damage caused by Narvaez’s “false and malicious” accusations and seeks monetary damages along with the removal of the defamatory post.

Narvaez’s involvement in the lawsuit against Combs stems from claims made by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones Jr., who accused Combs of sexual assault and harassment. Narvaez, along with rapper Yung Miami, was named in the lawsuit as individuals who allegedly worked as “sex workers” for Combs, a claim she vehemently denies. Narvaez has expressed her intention to explore legal options against Jones for what she calls “character assassination.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Set for 3-Day Private Visit to Nigeria
Next article
Angelina Jolie Accused of Poisoning Children’s Relationship with Brad Pitt in Custody Battle
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Rivers State Factional Speaker Rejects Governor’s Uninvited Visit, Fears Demolition Threat

Naija247news Naija247news -
Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, the factional Speaker of the...

Governor Peter Mbah Targets 100 Daily Flights, 3 Million Annual Visitors with Enugu State Airport Infrastructure Upgrade

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, aims to elevate...

Nigerian Army Hands Over Rescued Chibok Girl and Children to Borno State Government

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Nigerian Army recently transferred Lydia Simon, a Chibok...

Tinubu Government Rejects Telecom Tariff Increase Demands

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The Federal Government has rejected Mobile Network Operators' (MNO)...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Rivers State Factional Speaker Rejects Governor’s Uninvited Visit, Fears Demolition Threat

South South 0
Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, the factional Speaker of the...

Governor Peter Mbah Targets 100 Daily Flights, 3 Million Annual Visitors with Enugu State Airport Infrastructure Upgrade

Aviation 0
Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, aims to elevate...

Nigerian Army Hands Over Rescued Chibok Girl and Children to Borno State Government

Top Stories 0
The Nigerian Army recently transferred Lydia Simon, a Chibok...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Rivers State Factional Speaker Rejects Governor’s Uninvited Visit, Fears Demolition Threat

Naija247news - 0