Wike remains a bona fide member of PDP, not working against our party — Bode George

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During an interview on Arise Television, Bode George, a prominent figure in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), characterized Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, as a genuine member of the party, dismissing claims that Wike is working against the party’s interests.

George highlighted that Wike, a former Governor of Rivers State, had formally communicated his intention to participate in the government led by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under President Bola Tinubu.

Responding to inquiries about Wike’s purported opposition to the party, George, the former National Vice Chairman of the PDP (Southwest), emphasized the need for a thorough analysis of recent developments. He advocated for a comprehensive review by party leaders to understand the underlying dynamics.

George defended Wike’s decision to accept a role in the APC-led government, citing historical instances of bipartisan cooperation. He referenced past administrations, like that of President Obasanjo in 1999, which included members from various political backgrounds, illustrating the inclusivity of governance.

According to George, Wike’s willingness to serve in the APC government does not imply disloyalty to the PDP. He highlighted Wike’s continued involvement in party activities and expressed skepticism about allegations of his opposition.

Regarding the PDP’s standing in Lagos State, George underscored the importance of unity and internal cohesion. He urged party members to contribute positively to their local communities and criticized public dissent among party loyalists. George stressed the significance of discipline within the party ranks and reassured that leadership is actively pursuing reforms to address internal challenges.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...